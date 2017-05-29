Shiplake new-builds are now up for grabs

Sought-after Shiplake new-builds are finally on the market, notes LUCY BOON. The trouble is, there’s only two left!

HOMES Weekly reported on these new-builds in Shiplake last year, when work first began on the Mill Road plot...

Now they’re ready for speedy buyers — with two out of the four properties having already gone as we went to press.

Semi-detached numbers 2 and 3 Tennyson Mews are right on the money if you’re a family wanting a no-fuss move and a spot-on location.

Identical in format with good-sized gardens and a classic design, these offer the four bedroom, three bathroom set-up we all want, along with a garage/drive and that spacious, airy open plan kitchen/dining/family room which opens on to a garden terrace through folding glass doors.

The train station is a swift, flat walk around the corner, giving access to Reading in 19 minutes and London Paddington in 42 minutes.

Pub/gourmet restaurant The Baskerville is next door. A corner shop/post office and renowned butcher is just across the road.

And buses for the secondary schools of Gillotts and Shiplake College stop just opposite the driveway. Perfect.

Emily Holloway of Ballards said: “These are the first semi-detached new-builds in Shiplake in as long as the team can remember — and a few of them have been working at Ballards for a long time. With only two remaining, I’d advise house-hunters to register their interest now.”

Tennyson Mews was named after the Victorian poet who had links to Shiplake. So if you fancy a slice of Shiplake living, copy the Charge of The Light Brigade and ride down and see them as fast as you can.

A top choice for now, and for the future.

At a glance...

NUMBERS 2 & 3 TENNYSON MEWS, SHIPLAKE

l Bedrooms/reception rooms: four

l Bathrooms: three (two en suite)

l Other: attached garage, open-plan kitchen/living, downstairs WC, top location

l Price of each property: £975,000

Agency: Ballards on (01491) 411055