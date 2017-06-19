'Favoured' location offers lifestyle choice to savour

This five-bedroom new-build on one of Goring’s premier roads is a future-proof purchase, reckons LUCY BOON

THIS week we’re back again in the pretty South Oxfordshire village of Goring.

On the banks of the River Thames, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with a delightful café culture as well as shops and facilities including decent schools, this is a dream location for commuters, families and downsizers alike.

For all these reasons, decent homes here don’t come on to the open market often enough.

Which is why news of a brand new detached house, in the prized central part of the town, is such an interesting prospect.

This week’s property, Tilia House, ticks all the boxes and then some, with location being key.

With four/five bedrooms, an impressive amount of ground floor space including the kitchen-diner

bi-fold set-up du jour, Tilia House’s design incorporates an entire top floor of secondary accommodation — handy for family guests, short-term rentals, live-in help, or perhaps even an escape from chaos below!

What I found unusual about this new-build is the developer D Bridges Construction Ltd’s attention to detail.

Tilia House is not just a box — there is a well-balanced mix of wow-factor features and cosy details to be found here.

Note, then, the vaulted dining/family room, as well as the living room’s long bay window with built-in bench seat.

Those who favour warm oak will be well-pleased with the internal doors, parquet hallway, staircase and landing — all of which are of a somewhat impressive size.

As you’d expect, fixtures and fittings are all quality affairs, too.

David of D Bridges Construction Ltd says: “This is the twelfth ‘one off’ house we have built, and only one of them has ever been back to the market.”

A testament to the quality of finish perhaps?

Tilia House is being sold through Goring agency Warmingham. Interestingly, D Bridges Construction Ltd’s very first house — built in the late Eighties — was also sold by Warmingham.

Paul O’Loughlin, managing director at the family-run agency, says: “Tilia House is located in the much-prized Lime Tree Road area, which lies just to the south of the village centre and High Street, and is a private unadopted road linking Manor Road with Croft Road in what is generally regarded as the most favoured part of the town.

“A five-minute walk brings you to Goring & Streatley train station which offers fast services to London Paddington [in 54 minutes] as well as Reading and Oxford twice hourly.

“What’s more, the scheduled 2017 connection of the Elizabeth Line — aka Crossrail — at Reading will significantly improve travelling times to central London and beyond.”

The central part of Goring is known as a conservation area and has a wealth of interesting period properties, with many of them being listed for their “significant architectural and historical interest”.

Privately approached off Lime Tree Road, over wide granite stone slabs, Tilia House — the name comes from the genus for lime tree — nestles quietly behind its own fencing and mature hedging, with wide electric gates leading to the gravelled driveway, which spans the entire width of the property.

The garden offers both lawn and south-facing patio terrace, which can be accessed via the kitchen/diner as well as living room (drawing room) — great if you’re a lover of outdoor entertaining.

And with a huge 4,289sqft of space, this is a property which offers something for everyone.

But Tilia House offers more than just a great home. It offers a lifestyle choice — the best of both worlds.

Paul said: “Warmingham is open seven days a week, so we can book viewings in at any time.”

TILIA HOUSE, GORING

Reception rooms:

five/six

Bedrooms: five

Bathrooms: five (all en suite)

Other: Side access, large garden, galleried entrance hall, utility room, downstairs WC, electric-gated drive, close to amenities as well as train station and very good state/private schools, the top floor of the house could be used as secondary accommodation (bedroom/living room and bathroom) for guests or live-in help

Space: 4,289 sq ft / 398.5 sq m

Land: approximately a quarter of an acre

Guide price: £2,150,000

Agency: Warmingham on (01491) 874144