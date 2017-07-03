New agent will bring all his experience to bear

THE Henley branch of Simmons & Sons are delighted to announce that Pete Wilder has joined the firm to work alongside Oliver Quinn and Thomas Dunn in the commercial team.

Pete is a chartered surveyor and a registered valuer with 15 years’ experience working with landlords, tenants, investors and developers.

He started his career working in the city at BNP Paribas Real Estate and JLL (where he first worked with Oliver) before moving to Deriaz Slater in Marlow in 2015.

Pete’s focus will be to consolidate market share in Henley, where Simmons & Sons already have a strong base and to seek new opportunities in the surrounding commercial hubs of Reading, Wallingford and Marlow.

Pete will also be looking to improve links with existing clients of Simmons & Sons from the residential, rural and agricultural businesses.

“I am delighted to have started at Simmons & Sons,” he said. “It feels as though it’s been a long time in the making.

“It’s a great firm with an excellent reputation in the area. It’s also a unique opportunity to work with clients from the commercial, residential and agricultural sectors.”

Pete hails from Wallingford but now lives in Marlow with his young family. He is an active member of the local community. In his free time he loves rugby, rowing and cycling.

Simmons & Sons can provide expert advice on the sale, letting, purchase, valuation, letting and management of commercial property, farms, estates, houses and land.

To discuss your needs in more detail, please call Pete for a free consultation meeting on (01491) 634297 or email pwilder@

simmonsandsons.com