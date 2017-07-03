Family home's the mooring the merrier at regatta time

Ever fancied a house with its own mooring? This week LUCY BOON checks out a family home that’s a quick paddle upstream from the Henley Royal Regatta’s finish line

IT’S regatta time once more, with all the racing and socialising that have come to mark this five-day rowing spectacular.

But carrying oars poses some difficulty unless you can get a handle on things — geddit?

If you opt instead for an inland cruiser or junk, you’ll be able to visit this regatta in relative style — and all from the comfort of your own private Thames-side mooring.

If you’ve come to Henley by car via the A4130, you may have noticed the “last pub before Henley” — the Black Boys Inn. A turn-off here, down Black Boy Lane, brings you to the quaint Thames-side hamlet of Frogmill.

Here, you’re pretty much seen as the odd man out if you don’t like the water. Most of the houses face their own mooring, and needless to say a property for sale here offers quite a rare opportunity if you love the river.

One of the best in the row, Frogmill House, is an attractive four-bedroom, three-bathroom proposition that overlooks the Thames.

The position of this house is quite unique in that although it faces the river, it is hidden from the main waterway by two leafy river islands, which offer a great deal of privacy. Most definitely a summertime property, while the front of Frogmill House overlooks its own mooring, the back of the house has uninterrupted views over the hills surrounding the Thames Valley to the rear, all set within 0.4 of an acre.

The house is beautifully presented, too — bright, light and airy, with pale cream décor and honey-coloured wood floors. There is a contemporary-country feel to this house that wouldn’t be out of place in New Hampshire.

To really bring these features to light, check out the Vimeo online video tour of the property via the website of selling agents Romans.

Richard Wagstaff of the agency’s Henley branch says of the property: “This is indeed a rare opportunity — the chance to acquire a period detached residence of this calibre situated on the Thames with a private mooring is a distinctly uncommon event. However, if you add to this the stunning rear views of farmland and hills beyond, the exclusive tranquil setting and proximity to Henley, this unique opportunity is not one to be missed.”

FROGMILL HOUSE, FROGMILL

l Reception rooms: four

l Bedrooms: four

l Bathrooms: three

l Other: study, garage, utility room, downstairs WC, front private Thames mooring of more than 50ft in length, large south-facing garden, short distance by boat to Henley, freehold tenure, no onward chain

l Internal space: 2,957 sq ft / 275 sq m

Guide price: £1,750,000

Agents: Romans on (01491) 412888