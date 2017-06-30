Es are good if you want to let your property out

FROM April 2018, private non-domestic (and domestic) landlords in England and Wales must ensure that properties they rent out achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of “E” before granting a tenancy to new or existing tenants.

Luckily, local agency Simmons & Sons is running a free seminar for all local landlords who will be affected by the changes.

This takes place on Monday, July 10, from 10.30am to noon at the agency’s offices in Bell Street, Henley.

The agency’s expert adviser will be covering the following topics:

l What is an EPC?

l Who needs one?

l The contents of the report and how to understand them

l The legislative changes and what this means for landlords

l Which properties are included/excluded in the new legislation

l What action should landlords take if their EPC report is due for renewal or if their report is under 10 years old?

l How much will this cost?

l Where to go for more info.

For more information, pop in to Simmons & Sons on Bell Street, Henley, or call (01491) 571111.