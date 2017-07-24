Davis Tate - life in the Henley area

A regular Homes Weekly series sees estate agents from the Henley area write about their day-to-day reality. This week VANESSA TOWNSEND, right, the country and riverside manager for Davis Tate, opens her diary...

6am

The sun’s peeping through the curtains so it’s up early to get a head start on the busy day ahead.

Hector, my golden retriever, is keen for a walk so I take him for a quick run around the fields while checking my emails.

He doesn’t seem to notice he doesn’t have my full attention and happily chases rabbits as I sip a cappuccino and reply to urgent emails.

His latest game is trying to catch swifts — I don’t mind as I know he hasn’t a chance of doing so!

8am

Today, I’ll be spending my time with the Henley office team, at our lovely Georgian premises in Bell Street.

As country and riverside manager for Davis Tate I look after all the larger country houses and spend time in each of our 13 offices.

But I must say Henley is one of my favourites. I’ve worked in the town for 17 years and never tire of the atmosphere and the river.

9am

I finish up our morning meeting with a review of our properties, making sure clients are happy and have been updated on the latest progress.

There’s just time to start writing details of a lovely house we are taking on in the village of Hurst before going off to show a buying agent a farm we are selling in the Hambleden Valley.

We often sell properties “off market” to cash buyers, or through buying agents. This can be a quick and effective route to premium prices for unique properties.

This buying agent thinks the property might be just right for his client, so I wave him goodbye and head back into the house to update the owner.

11am

Having stopped for a coffee with the client and an inspection of her prize hens, it’s back to the office to collect a colleague, Jason Applebey, who is the manager of the Henley office.

We often go “double handed” to valuations as I have a slightly more countywide view of the market and prices, but an office manager will have excellent knowledge of the more local market.

We’re off to see a lovely house on the river that’s been lived in by the same family for 50 years.

The family needs a lot of time to talk through various options, and we are happy to give advice and set out a strategy to get the best outcome for them. More coffee!

12.45pm

I manage to stretch my legs on my way to the sandwich shop (ham and cheese today).

I bump into a client on the way and give them an update on where we are with their sale — saves me a phone call later!) I also nip into the pet shop to buy bones for Hector.

1.15pm

Lunch “al desko” — no time to stop today, as I need to look at photos sent through by our professional photographer, who has done an amazing job on getting the very best out of a pretty cottage in Wargrave.

With so many people looking online now, it is essential to show off the best features of a house and garden.

I email the photos through to a couple of buyers I know are keen to find a property like this, and suggest they book in to see it as soon as they can.

This property should go quickly, and I organise for our Henley and Twyford teams to visit, too, so everyone has seen the house and can speak knowledgeably about it when buyers call in.

2pm

Off to meet our photographer at a farmhouse just outside Henley. The sun is out and the owner is waiting to greet us with — more coffee!

After a chat, we go around the gardens to decide the best angles and start up the drone. Our photographer has invested in the latest technology and the introduction of drone photographs in our brochures has really made a difference.

Being able to see the setting and surroundings of a property helps buyers from other areas to understand what they are coming to see.

The client is fascinated by the drone and wonders if his wife will let him buy one!

2.45pm

Still at the farmhouse, I take down the particulars and meet the floor-planner. There are a lot of barns and stables to measure, so I leave him to it while I walk around with the owner so they can fill me in on all the improvements they have done to the house.

I think one of the barns in the furthest corner of a field might have planning potential, so I make a note to speak to one of our in-house planning experts to see if it might be possible to convert it into a house.

The client is pleasantly surprised that it might have possibilities and we discuss things over a (you guessed it) coffee.

4pm

Jason and I meet a charming young couple from London who are looking to move out with their family for a change in lifestyle and to get access to the great schools in the area.

I show them round a lovely Edwardian house we have in Goring and they are amazed at how much they can get for their budget (not much more than they are getting for their current London flat).

I leave them walking around the picturesque Thameside village and suggest a good venue for a cream tea as they head off, hand in hand.

5pm

Now with James Elliott from our Goring office, this is an appointment I’ve really been looking forward to.

It’s to meet up with clients who are thinking of selling an old Victorian boathouse on the river in Goring.

They’ve owned it for nearly 40 years and it’s going to be a real wrench for them to let it go.

The building is beautiful — all mellow bricks and even a dovecote on the roof.

It’s one of the longest boathouses on the Thames and they’ve just sold their narrowboat that fitted into it perfectly.

They used it as a weekend house, staying on the boat as there are no facilities in the boathouse.

We sit on the balcony overlooking the river, drinking elderflower cordial and watching people swim in the river below us. (Rather them than me!)

We reluctantly leave at 6pm, back to the real world, with instructions to market the boathouse.

6.30pm

Home at last and I receive a lovely loud welcome from Hector. He’s keen for his next walk and I’m happy to take him across the fields while writing the details for the boathouse in my head.

As he disappears after the swifts, I silently make a vow not to drink so much coffee in the future.

l Vanessa Townsend is the country and riverside manager for Davis Tate