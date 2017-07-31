Enterprise culture inspired estate agent to go it alone
THE internet has changed the way everybody does business — but when it comes to the property market,... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
31/07/2017
A FINE character home in Caversham Height is on the market with Sara Batting.
Built in the early 1900s, Talbots in Upper Warren Avenue is a five-bedroom detached family house that has recently been renovated and redecorated.
The property offers more than 4,300 sq ft of living accommodation over three main levels.
Among the highlights are a New England-style kitchen-diner and a family living area.
Guide price: £1,750,000. To book a viewing, call Sara Batting on 0118 950 2341.
Enterprise culture inspired estate agent to go it alone
THE internet has changed the way everybody does business — but when it comes to the property market,... [more]
Luxury Henley home is opening its doors
LUXURY homes developer Millgate is throwing open the doors to Belford House for the first time this ... [more]
£1.75m Edwardian gem with river garden
A FINE character home in Caversham Height is on the market with Sara Batting. Built in the early ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley-on-Thames
We are looking for an organised and enthusiastic individual to be part of our busy dispatch team. Responsibilities will ...
Recruitment and HR Administrator
Location Henley-on-Thames
Are you a proactive self-starter seeking a new role to progress your career in HR? In this stand-alone position we are ...
Classified Advertisements