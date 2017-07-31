Monday, 31 July 2017

£1.75m Edwardian gem with river garden

A FINE character home in Caversham Height is on the market with Sara Batting.

Built in the early 1900s, Talbots in Upper Warren Avenue is a five-bedroom detached family house that has recently been renovated and redecorated.

The property offers more than 4,300 sq ft of living accommodation over three main levels.

Among the highlights are a New England-style kitchen-diner and a family living area.

Guide price: £1,750,000. To book a viewing, call Sara Batting on 0118 950 2341.

