Tree-lined home you won't want to 'leaf'

Tree-lined home you won't want to 'leaf'

IF you’re on the lookout for a green and pleasant place to make your home, look what we found this week...

On a street called Flowers Hill, how can you resist this lovely piece of Pangbourne real estate?

This tree-lined private road with wide grass verges on the south side of Pangbourne is where you’ll find a five-bedroom, four-bathroom architect-designed house called Folia which, although first built in the Eighties, has been reworked magnificently.

Goring-based agency Warmingham is marketing the property and explains that the vendors have carried out an
in-depth interior redesign including new décor and oak doors, together with a custom redesigned kitchen/breakfast room.

It would also be churlish not the mention the wide elevated terrace off the sitting room, which has a great view over the south-facing garden.

Location-wise, this is Pangbourne, which sits on a bend of the River Thames and is surrounded by an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The village has an excellent range of local amenities, shops and facilities, as well as a bit of café culture.

Plus it offers that all-important mainline train station providing fast commuter services to Reading (eight minutes) and from Reading up to Paddington (25 minutes).

And of the name? The vendor tells me: “It was named by the previous owner. ‘Folia’ is Latin for ‘leaves’ — a fitting reference to its leafy surrounds.”

The guide price is £1,350,000. For more information or to book a viewing, call Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144.

