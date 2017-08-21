Tree-lined home you won't want to 'leaf'

Location duo could soon be in the diary!
A regular Homes Weekly series sees estate agents from the area write about their day-to-day reality.... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
21/08/2017
IF you’re on the lookout for a green and pleasant place to make your home, look what we found this week...
On a street called Flowers Hill, how can you resist this lovely piece of Pangbourne real estate?
This tree-lined private road with wide grass verges on the south side of Pangbourne is where you’ll find a five-bedroom, four-bathroom architect-designed house called Folia which, although first built in the Eighties, has been reworked magnificently.
Goring-based agency Warmingham is marketing the property and explains that the vendors have carried out an
in-depth interior redesign including new décor and oak doors, together with a custom redesigned kitchen/breakfast room.
It would also be churlish not the mention the wide elevated terrace off the sitting room, which has a great view over the south-facing garden.
Location-wise, this is Pangbourne, which sits on a bend of the River Thames and is surrounded by an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The village has an excellent range of local amenities, shops and facilities, as well as a bit of café culture.
Plus it offers that all-important mainline train station providing fast commuter services to Reading (eight minutes) and from Reading up to Paddington (25 minutes).
And of the name? The vendor tells me: “It was named by the previous owner. ‘Folia’ is Latin for ‘leaves’ — a fitting reference to its leafy surrounds.”
The guide price is £1,350,000. For more information or to book a viewing, call Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144.
Location duo could soon be in the diary!
A regular Homes Weekly series sees estate agents from the area write about their day-to-day reality.... [more]
Renovated and improved cottage is paradise found
The owners of this quaint 16th century cottage have put years of love into restoring it to its ... [more]
Tree-lined home you won't want to 'leaf'
IF you’re on the lookout for a green and pleasant place to make your home, look what we found this ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Moulsford on Thames
Minibus Driver Required for September 2017 Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint a part-time Minibus ...
Activity Services Co-ordinator
Location Henley on Thames
ACTIVITY SERVICES CO-ORDINATOR part-time, £11.00 per hour – 15 hours a week We have a great opportunity to appoint an ...