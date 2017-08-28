Buyers take just 26 minutes to decide

IT’S the biggest purchase most of us will ever make, yet in the South East we spend only 26 minutes inside a property before making an offer, according to estate agents Romans.

Considering that on average we spend 34 minutes every day deciding what to eat and 30 minutes watching our favourite TV programme, it’s surprising that such a big, decision is made in such a short space of time.

For sellers, this means you have a tiny window of opportunity to grab buyers’ attention.

This revelation, from online property portal Zoopla, suggests that the way we search for and choose our homes is changing.

The decline in time spent in a property before making an offer is down to the huge amount of research we are able to do from the comfort of our own homes — including “viewing” properties via virtual reality headsets in an increasing number of cases.

On average a buyer in the South East spends 73.5 hours trawling through property portals before booking in viewings.

So for sellers, this means that getting your listing noticed is key. But with so many listings out there, just what is it that makes buyers stop scrolling and start reading?

A picture speaks a thousand words, so make sure the photos on the online portals and agents’ website do your home justice.

Think about the staging of your home before the agent takes photos. Minimise the clutter, let in as much natural light as possible, and use mirrors to make spaces appear larger. Tech-savvy agents may use the property portals to their full advantage, utilising the premium and feature property listings on Rightmove and Zoopla.

In today’s super-competitive property market, well-written agents’ descriptions tend to be optimised not only for potential buyers but also for internet search engines. So it’s important that the online description of your property not only reads well but is optimised to appear in Google search results.

While the majority of potential buyers will search solely on property portals, and the agents’ websites, a few will turn to Google.

With that in mind, make sure your agent can offer this digital expertise to market your property to the widest possible range of potential buyers.

Correct pricing is also essential to ensure your property gets the best reaction from potential buyers.

If you are thinking of selling and would like to find out more, call Romans on 01344 985666.