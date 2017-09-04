Forget Chelsea. Pair of beach huts may be worth a look-sea

Do you like to camp? Many of us do — Standard Property included — and it’s a growing market.

Mintel forecasts that Great Britain’s camping and caravanning market will be worth more than £3.2 billion by 2020.

Which is why two huts on Mudeford Spit in Dorset — just across the bay from the Isle of Wight — have caught my eye.

They are each on sale for £275,000 — and at £1,600 per square foot the hut costs the equivalent of some of the property in Chelsea!

And yet since the huts went on the market, there has been lots of interest.

The buyer will also have to pay £2,000 a year to the local council for a licence, plus £500 council tax. To top it all, Ray Boulger, a mortgage expert at Jon Charcol, reckons the huts would be regarded as completely unmortgageable by almost all lenders.

He said: “The key requirement for most lenders is that the property has to be habitable. There’s no toilet or running water and you can’t live in it all year. Although some smaller lenders will look on a case by case basis.”

So a good holiday let investment, perhaps?

The spit has water standpipes, plus toilet and shower blocks. So just grab your camping stove, then pop down and “sea” for yourselves...