Look what we found!

Introducing an occasional series in which Homes Weekly property correspondent LUCY BOON flags up properties in the Henley area — for sale or to rent — that she regards as ‘a find’ for one reason or another. This week she came across a house for sale in Bix Common and a cottage for rent in Turville...

FOR SALE

Displaying the proportions of three, two, one — that’s three bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom to you and me (plus a downstairs cloakroom) — this pretty cottage in the idyllic village of Bix Common sits in the Stonor Valley, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Just 100 yards from St James’s Church and the village hall, this Sixties semi has been improved and updated in recent years to provide very tasteful accommodation arranged over two floors.

The garden and grounds are particularly fine, with the back garden offering space aplenty.

The front garden has

off-street parking for three cars as well as a pretty lawned area and side access.

For sale with Knight Frank at a guide price of £535,000. To arrange a viewing, call (01491) 844900.

FOR RENT

In the gorgeous Hambleden Valley, this pretty chocolate box cottage in Turville offers three bedrooms, two bath/shower rooms, two receptions, a courtyard garden, a car port, and… its very own legend.

The Sleeping Girl of Turville, Ellen Sadler, was “asleep” in this cottage for nine years of her life, suffering from an unaccountable deep state of drowsiness. (Don’t worry, she recovered.)

So named, Sleepy Cottage sits at the heart of the village, close to the Bull & Butcher pub and the church, with views up towards the iconic windmill known for having featured in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Available to rent through Savills for £1,895 per month unfurnished, plus fees.

For more information, call (01491) 843015.