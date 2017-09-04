A day in the life of a Henley estate agent

A regular Homes Weekly series sees estate agents from the area write about their day-to-day reality. This week SEAN EASTMAN, right, the assistant manager at the Henley branch of Romans, opens his diary...

Wednesday

7.15am

We’ve got a packed diary and a customer looking for a quick sale, so my day begins at his property taking photographs.

Getting here before work has not only fitted in around the customer’s schedule (he’s a lawyer who works in London so his diary is jam-packed), but also means we get the property online as soon as possible.

There’s also the added bonus that the customer makes an excellent coffee!

8am

I’ve arrived at the office, sent the photographs to our administrator and the team settles into our morning meeting.

The meeting runs through all appointments from yesterday’s diary with plans to follow up viewings and update sellers on the status of their transactions.

I update the team about a young couple who viewed a house yesterday. They’ve fallen in love with the home but it’s a little out of their price range.

To help them organise their finances and understand exactly how much they can borrow, Greg May, our mortgage adviser, is going to meet with them later on today.

8.45am

Now it’s time to hit the phones. Communication with our clients is important, so I make sure to update all of the vendors with feedback from the previous day’s viewings and any marketing activity.

It’s great news for two vendors I’ve been working with — the first has received an offer from a buyer who is also selling their home through our Reading branch.

My colleague knew that his seller was looking to buy a property in Henley, so we’ve been working together to find their ideal home.

Collaborating with another branch has led to two very happy customers — a great result demonstrating the benefit of selling with an agency with an expansive branch network, such as Romans is. My other vendor is over the moon when I tell her that her property has been featured in the local press.

Securing extra exposure for properties in the press or on social media is key to achieving a quick sale!

Off the back of the press coverage, we’ve already booked in two more viewings.

10.30am

After successfully negotiating the new offer with the help from my colleagues in Reading, it’s time to prepare the paperwork.

I like to type letters personally rather than sending out something generic — I find that adding a personal touch makes a huge difference and helps build relationships with vendors.

Noon

I start preparing for tomorrow’s valuations, making sure I’ve thoroughly researched the properties so that I can give an evidenced-based price I’m confident is accurate.

After completing my research, I head off to the valuation I prepped for yesterday…

It’s a success. My preparation has paid off and the customer signs the contract there and then!

2.30pm

Arriving back at the office I find that the post has been delivered — I’ve received a thank you card from a customer.

They completed on their purchase last week and wanted to let us know that they appreciated our help in managing a smooth transaction. It’s always nice to get such good feedback and they’ve left us a positive review on Google too.

Time for a celebratory cheese ploughman’s and an apple... Okay, it was a doughnut not an apple, but don’t tell my wife!

3pm

I’m off out again. This time I’m meeting a couple whose home is on the market with another agent.

They’ve had very few viewings thus far and, since they don’t want to miss out on the dream home they have found, have given that agent notice.

Won over by our proactive approach to marketing and the overwhelming evidence I’ve presented showing our success in similar situations, they happily agree to switch the marketing of their home to Romans.

5pm

Time to hit the phones again. The team has been busy generating viewings and I’m keen to do my part.

I call buyers to run through properties I think suit their requirements — this is when getting to know your buyers makes all the difference.

My homework has paid off — this fruitful session of outbound calling rewards me with a series of five viewings spread out over the next four days.

6pm

I catch up with the young couple following their meeting with Greg our mortgage adviser.

It’s a success! Not only has he found them a better mortgage deal, but it also means that they can afford the home they saw yesterday. They place an offer immediately!

The vendor is going to think about it overnight and give me an answer first thing tomorrow morning.

7pm

Home time! I lock up the office and on my walk home I hand-deliver the personal sales letter I wrote earlier. Since it’s a long summer evening and I’ve had a successful day, I think I’ll stop by the golf driving range...

l Sean Eastman is the assistant manager at the Henley branch of Romans