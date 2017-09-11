'Good' news! Ofsted ratings mean Henley is in demand with families

THE higher the Ofsted rating, the higher the house price?

Regulatory body Ofsted uses a four-point grading scale, with grade one “outstanding”; grade two “good”; grade three “requires improvement”; and grade four “inadequate”.

With Trinity C of E officially the only “outstanding” state primary in Henley, it’s interesting to note that all — yes, all! — of Henley’s other state primaries are deemed “good” by Ofsted.

No small feat.

It’s another reason Henley property is in such demand with families — and another reason property prices are so high here, at least if the research by Dr Iftikhar Hussain of Sussex University is anything to go by.

He did a study last year that found that a one point improved Ofsted score for a primary school can add as much as £15,000 to the value of houses in its catchment area.

“School catchment areas are top of the list for a majority of the families we help to move,” says Antony Gibson, sales director at Romans, which has its Henley branch in Hart Street.

“Fortunately, we’re spoilt for choice in the South East with an abundance of fantastic schools. However, the catchment area you live in is still a key consideration to ensure your children have the best chance of getting into your preferred one.

“The popularity of certain schools naturally adds even more competition between buyers and in some cases we’ve seen house prices rise by a lot more than £4,500 because of their location.

“For this reason, many families ask us to help them find a home in a certain catchment area years before their children even start school, to ensure they’re in the best location when the time comes to apply to schools.”