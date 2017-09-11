'Outstanding' catchment areas' £52k premium

PARENTS are paying more to secure a home in an “outstanding” Ofsted-rated primary school’s catchment area, new research has shown, writes Lucy Boon.

On average, that’s £52,000 more according to Rightmove, matching its own data against that from the FindASchool by 192.com blog.

With local Henley primary school Trinity C of E finally achieving “outstanding” status from the Ofsted schools inspection and regulatory body, it’s interesting to note that Rightmove’s Primary School Premium study has found that a whopping 86 per cent of “outstanding” state primary schools are oversubscribed in England.

Which some believe leads to a snowball effect, with fierce competition for school places serving to push property prices even higher.

The average “primary school premium” to move from the catchment area of a school that “requires improvement” to one judged “outstanding” stands at £52,372 on average.

And in London, it would cost over £80,000 more to secure a place at an “outstanding” school in the capital — with an average asking price of £678,595 in such catchment areas.

FindASchool calls itself a “free guide to schools in the UK, designed to help families make informed decisions about their child’s education, and with a particular focus on information about admissions.”

Its search facility informs home-hunters if a certain property was in an “oversubscribed” school catchment area at the last count.