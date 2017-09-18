Auction offers 'lots' of potential in the RG postcode

PROPERTY auctions can be a quick and effective way to buy or sell and the process is much simpler than you might think, writes Lucy Boon.

In fact, there’s a degree of certainty as contracts are legally exchanged at the fall of the auctioneer’s gavel and buyers have the benefit of knowing exactly what the market will pay for the property.

There is also no chance of being gazumped.

So perhaps it’s a good idea to check out Romans’ upcoming auction which is being held from 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 27, at the Green Park Conference Centre in Longwater Avenue, Reading.

This time around, 10 out of the 16 lots have an RG postcode.

Romans auctioneer and director Simon Clayton said: “Buyers will be spoilt for choice as our September catalogue contains some excellent houses and flats suitable for both investors and those seeking a home for themselves. With the majority of the lots on offer having an RG postcode, we are expecting a great deal of interest from buyers looking in and around the Reading area.

“The RG postcode is highly desirable and with Crossrail opening soon, demand for property in the area is likely to increase and so these properties offer a great return on investment.”

September’s star lots include:

Five-bedroom semi-detached house, St Anne’s Road, Caversham

A vacant period semi-detached three-storey house configured as a ground-floor maisonette and two flats above.

The first and second floor flats have undergone refurbishment with the ground floor maisonette requiring completion.

The property provides potential for improvement, letting, investment or owner occupation.

Three-bedroom detached house, Loddon Bridge Road, Woodley

A vacant period detached house requiring improvement with potential for further extension or remodelling, subject to planning permission being granted.

The home offers three well-sized bedrooms, and two ground-floor reception rooms along with a large kitchen and utility room.

The property also benefits from driveway parking and good access to the Reading, the M4 and London.

Two-bedroom apartment, Kendrick Court, Kendrick Road, Reading

A vacant long-leasehold first-floor maisonette requiring modernisation, located close to the town centre and Reading University.

Ideal for investment or owner-occupation, the property comprises two bedrooms, a good-sized living room and a well-appointed kitchen.

As well as benefiting from allocated parking, the property offers excellent transport links into London via the mainline train station and the M4 motorway.