£10,000 stamp duty offer over show home weekend

Monday, 25 September 2017
SONNING Common residents can’t fail to have noticed work is well under way at the Bewley Homes development Lea Meadow, adjacent to the Herb Farm, on Peppard Road (B481).
There are to be 65 private houses in total — all built around an open space complete with a children’s play area.
Prices start at £595,000 for a two-bedroom bungalow and go up to £920,000 for a family-sized five-bedroom house.
This weekend (September 23 and 24) the five-bedroom show home opens for the first time, so Bewley is offering a massive £10,000 stamp duty contribution for the first five properties reserved on that weekend only.
Better get down there, quick!
