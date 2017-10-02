Monday, 02 October 2017

Look what we found... for sale

CURRENTLY on the market in Gallowstree Common is a brand new five-bedroom house that comes with three bathrooms, a huge family room/dining room/kitchen measuring 11 metres by nine, and landscaped gardens to the front and rear with a detached double garage. But don’t take our word for it — take a look for yourselves. Guide price: £1,250,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Davis Tate on 0118 972 4242.

Property

Property Maintenance Officer

Location Henley on Thames

Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable) We are ...

 

Purchasing & Logistics Leader

Location ASTON UPTHORPE

Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An award-winning luxury-brand ...

 

