Fields of gold are dolly good to live near

IT’S official. Autumn is here, which must mean it’s time for harvest festival — as heralded by last night’s (Thursday’s) harvest moon.

In astronomical terms, this is the full moon that falls nearest to the autumnal equinox — the moment the sun crosses the equator from north to south, which this year fell on September 22.

In Britain, thanks have been given for successful harvests since pagan times, with the Old English word “haerfest” meaning “autumn”.

But it was the Saxons who introduced what would become the established symbol of the harvest festival — corn dollies.

These corn dolls, fashioned from the last sheath of the harvest, were placed on banquet tables when parishes had their huge feasts, and kept until the spring to ensure the continuation of a good crop next year.

These days, corn dolls are pretty scarce to find, and the festival has become about sharing with those less fortunate than ourselves, but we can still note how lucky we are to live in an area of such natural bounty.

To celebrate, Standard Property this week went looking for properties that would enable homebuyers to enjoy the season to the full.

Here’s what we found...

This bounteous property in Aston is ripe for picking. The culmination of the fruits of the vendor’s labour, it comes with two glorious acres, surrounded by fields and forest. For sale with Ballards on 01491 844900 (also with Knight Frank)

At a glance

ASTON FARM, ASTON

⚫ Bedrooms: lots

⚫ Bathrooms: lots

⚫ Reception rooms: lots!

⚫ Extras: utility room; downstairs WC; separate annexe with kitchen/breakfast room, living room, conservatory, bathroom and bedroom with extra WC; studio flat with kitchen/living room, bedroom, bathroom; studio with art studio and gym; swimming pool, outbuildings,

tree house, ample driveway parking

⚫ Land: two acres

⚫ Space: 5,430 sq ft / 505 sq m

Guide price: £2,500,000

Agency: Ballards on (01491) 844900

This detached cottage of brick and flint is thought to date from the mid-1700s and offers tremendous potential (STPP) if you plant the seeds now.

Best of all, it sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty — one of Nature’s best offerings — in the “golden” Hambleden Valley. For sale with Robinson Sherston on 01491 411911.

At a glance

PEAR TREE COTTAGE, SKIRMETT

⚫ Bedrooms: two

⚫ Bathrooms: one

⚫ Reception rooms: two

⚫ Extras: entrance hall, garage, gardens, surrounded by some of Nature’s best bounties

⚫ Space: 1,112sq ft / 103 sq m

Guide price: £710,000

Agency: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911