Monday, 09 October 2017

New app is proving a hit with estate agents

STAFF at Greater Manchester estate agent Thornley Groves say they have seen a large increase in the number of potential customers viewing their properties online since they started using the PropertyBOX app.

Developed by property tech firm, KeyAGENT, the system enables estate agents to upload property images and floor plan sketches via their smartphones and send them instantly for editing.

These are then returned enhanced, digitised and ready to be uploaded to property websites, providing a better all-round view of the property for customers.

