New app is proving a hit with estate agents

Shiplake cottage is cream of this year's harvest crop
Venture down a no through road in Shiplake and you’ll find a house where the same family have been ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
09/10/2017
STAFF at Greater Manchester estate agent Thornley Groves say they have seen a large increase in the number of potential customers viewing their properties online since they started using the PropertyBOX app.
Developed by property tech firm, KeyAGENT, the system enables estate agents to upload property images and floor plan sketches via their smartphones and send them instantly for editing.
These are then returned enhanced, digitised and ready to be uploaded to property websites, providing a better all-round view of the property for customers.
Shiplake cottage is cream of this year's harvest crop
Venture down a no through road in Shiplake and you’ll find a house where the same family have been ... [more]
Listed four-bed house with annexe is right on the river
NUMBER 11 Thames Side, which the owners have tellingly named The Mooring, is a beautiful Grade ... [more]
Prices hit a high, but is crash coming?
THE average house price is now up to £222,000, but is a crash coming? Let’s start with the ... [more]
Looking for a job?