Oxford named the most satisfying place to live

IT’S official — Oxford dwellers are the most satisfied with their lives.

In a nationwide survey into the satisfaction of the nation, the university city proved to have the highest level of general life satisfaction, with a score of 6.72 out of 10.

Surprisingly, some might think, Edinburgh came bottom with an average of 5.89 out of 10.

When asked to rate their life satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 10, the average Brit gave themselves a middling 6.37 out of 10.

As for the happiest place, Brighton and Hove came top with more than a third of the populace choosing the word “happy” to describe their lives.

At the other end of the scale, just 16 per cent of Edinburgh residents described their lives as “happy”, instead favouring the words “anxious” and “depressed”.

Food brand 9NINE Super Seed commissioned the study, which quizzed 3,000 Brits, looking into the ways we boost our mood.

Other interesting facts included, 40 per cent of those polled claiming that inclement weather has a negative effect on their emotions.

A similar number (43 per cent) said they played their favourite music when they needed to raise their spirits.

Reading a book proved more popular for boosting our serotonin levels than sex.

Most Brits believe that they will be at their happiest at the age of 33, and just over a third believe that their best years are now behind them.

BEST UK CITIES FOR LIFE SATISFACTION

1. Oxford

2. Bristol

3. Brighton and Hove

4. Chelmsford

5. Leeds

6. Leicester

7. Newcastle

8. Southampton

9. Manchester

10. Portsmouth

11. London

12. Norwich

13. Glasgow

14. Cardiff

15. Belfast

16. Liverpool

17. Coventry

18. York

19. Sheffield

20. Plymouth

21. Cambridge

22. Birmingham

23. Edinburgh