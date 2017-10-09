Listed four-bed house with annexe is right on the river

NUMBER 11 Thames Side, which the owners have tellingly named The Mooring, is a beautiful Grade II-listed house with arguably the best views of Henley’s main river frontage, writes Lucy Boon.

There are four bedrooms (three with en suite bathrooms), an annexe and a beautiful, secluded courtyard garden.

The annexe offers flexibility, too — either as a self-contained bedroom with an en suite or as a gym or art studio.

There are French doors opening directly on to the garden patio, plus there’s independent access to the street for a potential rental income.

What’s more, with this fabulous property you are absolutely in the heart of Henley, which means you can walk just about everywhere — be it the train station for a commute to London, shops, theatre, restaurants, cinema, you name it. You’re also eligible for a resident’s parking permit.

But if you live here, you’ll be enjoying the tow paths up and down the river, whether you fancy a walk via Mill Meadows recreation ground and the River and Rowing Museum, or to Remenham across Henley Bridge.

Idyllic and definitely Standard Property’s top choice if you want to live on the river.

Guide price £1,575,000. For more information or to book a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.