Homes are handy for the A33 and M4
HOUSEBUILDERS Bewley Homes — the company behind the Lea Meadow development in Sonning Common
Monday, 16 October 2017
HOUSEBUILDERS Bewley Homes — the company behind the Lea Meadow development in Sonning Common featured on this week’s Homes Weekly front page — has other local developments worth viewing.
These include Reading Gateway, just off the A33, which is a good option for first-time buyers who want to get on the property ladder.
Prices start from £300,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and rise to £545,000 for a four-bedroom house.
For more information, visit www.bewley.co.uk
