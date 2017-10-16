Monday, 16 October 2017

Homes are handy for the A33 and M4

HOUSEBUILDERS Bewley Homes — the company behind the Lea Meadow development in Sonning Common featured on this week’s Homes Weekly front page — has other local developments worth viewing.

These include Reading Gateway, just off the A33, which is a good option for first-time buyers who want to get on the property ladder.

Prices start from £300,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and rise to £545,000 for a four-bedroom house.

For more information, visit www.bewley.co.uk

