What will the average house price buy?

AS reported the other week (Homes Weekly, October 6), the average house price in England is now £222,000.

That being the case, it’s worth asking what you can expect to get for that kind of money in our local area.

Standard Property looked at three homes in that price bracket, the first of which — in Queen Street, Caversham — has just sold at auction with Romans for £288,000, having been listed with a guide price of £222,000.

The property’s details were as follows: a three-bedroom terraced house with a long back garden, in need of complete renovation but close to the centre of Caversham and Caversham Primary School.

Queen Street, Caversham, was freehold and it was offered for auction to cash buyers only.

Below we look at two more properties which are still on the market at the time of going to press.

ORCHARD WALK, WATLINGTON

A WARDEN-controlled retirement property with a qualifying age of 55, Orchard Walk comes with two bedrooms, a private patio, access to landscaped communal gardens, off-road parking, a 92-year lease and a quiet but central village location.

The guide price is £215,000. For more information or to book a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 614000.

GOLDSMID ROAD, READING

IDEAL as either an investment opportunity or a home for a first-time buyer, this is a two-bedroom first floor apartment with an open-plan living area, residents’ parking, a share of the freehold.

The property’s location close to the Oxford Road means there is quick and easy access to Reading town centre and local amenities such as the Hexagon theatre.

The guide price is £220,000. For more information or to book a viewing call Romans on 0118 953 8784.