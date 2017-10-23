Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Housebuilder sponsors second guide dog pup

Housebuilder sponsors second guide dog pup

HOUSEBUILDER Bewley Homes has sponsored a second guide dog puppy.

The move follows the successful graduation of “Bewley” — the first guide dog puppy the Berkshire-based developer sponsored a couple of years ago.

Using part of the £28,000 raised from the annual Bewley Homes golf charity day and auction to fund the initiative, the firm’s managing director Andrew Brook and commercial director Simon Taphouse presented a cheque for £5,000 to Denise Clark of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Continuing the tradition, the second puppy will also be called Bewley.

Mr Brooks said: “All the staff at Bewley Homes are proud to support the Guide Dog for the Blind Association and have chosen the new puppy’s name from a shortlist published at our summer family party. It is an exceptionally worthwhile cause and one we are delighted to be able to help.”

Property

Looking for a job?

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33