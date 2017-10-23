Housebuilder sponsors second guide dog pup

Revamped townhouse is back on the market
Monday, 23 October 2017
HOUSEBUILDER Bewley Homes has sponsored a second guide dog puppy.
The move follows the successful graduation of “Bewley” — the first guide dog puppy the Berkshire-based developer sponsored a couple of years ago.
Using part of the £28,000 raised from the annual Bewley Homes golf charity day and auction to fund the initiative, the firm’s managing director Andrew Brook and commercial director Simon Taphouse presented a cheque for £5,000 to Denise Clark of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Continuing the tradition, the second puppy will also be called Bewley.
Mr Brooks said: “All the staff at Bewley Homes are proud to support the Guide Dog for the Blind Association and have chosen the new puppy’s name from a shortlist published at our summer family party. It is an exceptionally worthwhile cause and one we are delighted to be able to help.”
