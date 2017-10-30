Property roadshow puts town in spotlight

THE second Country Roadshow staged by estate agents Hamptons International has been hailed a success.

The event took place last weekend at four of its London branches (Balham, Fulham, Putney and Kingston), with the purpose of showcasing some of Henley and its surrounding villages’ superb country properties to London locals interested in moving to pastures greener.

Those in attendance received expert advice on subjects ranging from commuting times, schools and areas representing the best value for money.

There was also the chance to win a weekend away in Tunbridge Wells, whilst little ones enjoyed free face-painting and balloons.

Head of sales Mary Beeton said: “With research from Hamptons International showing that in the last 12 months, nearly 68,000 Londoners left the capital, it is no surprise that our bi-annual Country Roadshow continues to increase in popularity.

“Thank you to all who attended. At Hamptons International, we love to see our city and country networks collaborate to give time-poor Londoners the opportunity to do their research closer to home about a potential move out of the capital.

“We understand what a momentous leap this can be — it not only requires the perfect property but also important lifestyle decisions such as commuting times and top-performing schools.

She added: “It goes without saying that this event is essential for any Londoner who is considering a move to the country, and we look forward to advising many more such people at our next roadshow event.”

Hamptons International’s Henley branch is in Hart Street and can be contacted by calling (01491) 260056.