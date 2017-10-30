Big Sleep brings in £5,700

PROPERTY services company Romans staged the Big Sleep Out and raised more than £5,700 for a homeless prevention charity.

Fourteen members of staff slept in Crowthorne House car park with nothing more than a shelter they made themselves on the night and a sleeping bag for Launchpad in Reading.

Since the creation of their community and culture division in July, Romans has expanded its charitable giving and are now supporting nine charities, each nominated by their staff.

Vanessa Foot, the community and culture manager, said: “Launchpad’s mission is very close to our hearts and being in the business of property, is an apt cause to get involved in.

“As part of the Big Sleep Out, participants each had to build their own shelter — the person who built the best shelter won a prize.”

On the night, Sam Arfield’s cardboard creation caught the attention of Jason McMahon, the representative from Launchpad, and was named the winner.

To find out more about the Big Sleep Out or Romans’ community and culture division, call Vanessa on 01344 753187.