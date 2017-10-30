High price for good schools

Property roadshow puts town in spotlight
THE second Country Roadshow staged by estate agents Hamptons International has been hailed a ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
30/10/2017
PARENTS looking to buy a home close to one of the country’s top 30 performing state schools face paying an average house price of £415,844, according to new research by Lloyds Bank.
This is £128,615 (or 45 per cent) higher than in England as a whole (£287,229).
Average property prices in the postal districts of the top 30 state schools in England — defined as the secondary schools that achieved the best GCSE results — were on average £43,490 (12 per cent) higher than other locations in the same county (£372,354).
Homes near Beaconsfield High School in Buckinghamshire pay the biggest premium of £643,181 (158 per cent) compared to the average house price in neighbouring areas.
Property roadshow puts town in spotlight
THE second Country Roadshow staged by estate agents Hamptons International has been hailed a ... [more]
Eco pod starring role with Robbie
A “POD” which provides eco-friendly sustainable accommodation has made its film debut. The ARC, a ... [more]
PROPERTY services company Romans staged the Big Sleep Out and raised more than £5,700 for a ... [more]
Looking for a job?
School Nurse Term-time only starting as soon as possible. Job share applications welcomed We are seeking a competent ...
Fancy releasing your inner Sales and Marketing Powers? Medelinked.com, a leading health tech platform is looking for an ...