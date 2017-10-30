Monday, 30 October 2017

High price for good schools

PARENTS looking to buy a home close to one of the country’s top 30 performing state schools face paying an average house price of £415,844, according to new research by Lloyds Bank.

This is £128,615 (or 45 per cent) higher than in England as a whole (£287,229).

Average property prices in the postal districts of the top 30 state schools in England — defined as the secondary schools that achieved the best GCSE results — were on average £43,490 (12 per cent) higher than other locations in the same county (£372,354).

Homes near Beaconsfield High School in Buckinghamshire pay the biggest premium of £643,181 (158 per cent) compared to the average house price in neighbouring areas.

