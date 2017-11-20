Need somewhere to 'park' your boat? Look no further

NESTLING on a leafy bank at a particularly beautiful point of the River Thames, this extremely attractive high-spec boathouse comes with its own moorings and 20ft wet dock, complete with boat.

Over three floors, Howgate Boathouse in Goring offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along a with a rather stunning standout room — the spacious living room, which opens to not one but two river-view balconies.

What’s more, it’s available to rent with the Goring branch of Davis Tate.

Along with Howgate’s many other advantages — garden entertaining area, garage and car parking for up to two cars, for starters — the unspoilt views over the river and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty countryside beyond are what you’ll really appreciate when living here.

“Living here, you get to know the wildlife on the river well,” says landlord Sonia Lofthouse, who lives here with husband John.

“We love watching the geese arguing in winter and the swans bringing their families to see us each summer, with all the trials and tribulations that go with that. And every single day is different.”

This stretch of River Thames between Cleeve lock (upstream) and Goring lock (downstream) offers a relatively quiet, safe haven for boating, walking, fishing and open water swimming — the latter two of which the Lofthouses very much enjoy.

Of that standout living room, Sonia says. “In winter we retreat to the first floor. It’s got a very large window right on to the Thames so it’s like looking at a portrait — one which changes every day.”

The aspect here faces south-west so the room gets a great deal of sunlight all year round.

“We get so much and it’s a different kind of light,” adds Sonia. “Perhaps because it’s reflecting off the water. Even in winter, we get great sunsets.”

The Lofthouses are only the fourth set of owners to live at Howgate Boathouse since the oldest section was built in the late 19th century. With a now forgotten link to the Hudson Bay trading company, the house was later extended, with the most recent renovations carried out under the Lofthouses.

“We just brought the house up to date really,” says Sonia.

The couple bought the house from good friends of theirs, who had lived there themselves for more than 25 years. “We had always loved and admired Howgate Boathouse. It’s always been about the setting here, rather than the house — it’s just such a beautiful setting.”

Although the boathouse is their full-time home, rather than a summer bolthole, the couple have put a great deal of thought into the outdoor entertaining area, even installing a “summer kitchen” under the spiral staircase on the ground floor, with a gas barbecue, fridges and more.

“I guess you could say we created our ideal grown-up property that’s ripe for entertaining — it’s so much fun living here,” says Sonia. “In the summer we practically live outside on the water level.”

Howgate Boathouse comes complete with an easy to use electric boat for tenants to use. “It’s ideal for pootling up and down the river and it’s quite easy to drive,” says Sonia. “In just a few minutes you can moor up at the lock.”

Indeed, when you fancy a decent coffee, just jump in your boat for the quick ride downstream to Pierreponts café restaurant — which some say is as famous as the adjacent bridge crossing the Thames to neighbouring village Streatley.

The centres of both Goring and Streatley are extremely picturesque, as well as being conservation areas.

And yet you can still catch a train from Goring & Streatley station to Reading in 14 minutes or London Paddington in 51 minutes.

Great property, great location.

Howgate Boathouse in Cleeve Road, Goring, is available to rent unfurnished for £3,750 per calendar month, plus fees.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Davis Tate’s Goring office on (01491) 873456.

At a glance...

HOWGATE BOATHOUSE, GORING

• Reception rooms: one/two

• Bedrooms: three, including a ground floor master suite with dressing room, en suite bathroom

• Bathrooms: three (two en suite)

• Other: lobby, garage, private hidden entrance with off-street parking, outside ‘summer kitchen’ and entertaining area, wet dock with boat, river moorings, balconies, short distance by boat or walking to village centre, train link, ready to rent now

• Internal space: 1,916 sq ft/

178 sq m

Rental price: £3,750pcm (plus fees)

Agency: Davis Tate on (01491) 873456