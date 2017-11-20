Win your housing costs for a year in prize draw

ONE lucky person could win their mortgage or rental payments for a year — up to a value of £20,000 — if they enter a prize draw via the Hamptons International website or in branch.

The prize draw, which is running across all brands within the Countrywide group, launched on November 9 and will run until January 31.

Another 11 names will be drawn from the hat to win their council tax paid for a year up to a value of £2,000.

All winners will be contacted directly within seven days of the draw taking place.

To enter the prize draw, please visit Hamptons International’s website at www.hamptons.co.uk/

prize-draw and click on the link to complete the form.

Alternatively, pop into the Hart Street branch in Henley.

There are also branches in Marlow, Maidenhead and Windsor.

According to research by Countrywide, Hamptons International’s parent company, average mortgage payments in the UK are £7,837 per year. However this increases to £11,854 in London and reduces to £6,068 in Scotland.

Hamptons Internationl managing director Lesley Cairns said: “We are thrilled to launch this prize draw in association with our parent company, Countrywide, to pay one lucky winner the equivalent of a year’s mortgage or rental payments up to a value of £20,000 and we look forward to giving the lucky winner a great start to the New Year in January.

“Even if you’re not the lucky winner, we have a team of mortgage brokers across the country able to offer an advice and recommendations service to ensure you have the best mortgage deal for your needs.

“With interest rates increasing last week, this is a great time to review your mortgage needs with our expert advisers either on the phone or in one of our branches. ”

To mark the launch of the prize draw, Hamptons International has produced a downloadable property guide full of property market information and top tips. To download the guide, visit the company’s website.

The prize draw’s full terms and conditions can be found at www.hamptons.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions