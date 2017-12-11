Crossrail price boom stalls but benefits are still to come

Family home has 'festive' feel the whole year round
Monday, 11 December 2017
11/12/2017
HOUSE prices within a mile radius of any of the 40 Crossrail stations have shot up 66 per cent since 2009 (when the Crossrail project was first launched), according to research by Hamptons International.
With just over a year to go until the new Elizabeth line opens in December 2018, for local areas with stations — including Reading, Twyford (which links to Henley) and Maidenhead — the consensus is that they are set to bask in the glow of myriad benefits.
And while the financial spoils have tapered as the official launch date has nudged nearer, home owners and potential buyers can still reap the rewards from the advantages that have contributed to the price hikes — from better connections to shorter journey times in and out of central London.
