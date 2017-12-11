Ulrika's former forever home in Stoke Row is up for grabs

THE four/five bedroom Pond House in Stoke Row, named for its mini-woodland pond, was once the home of TV personality Ulrika Jonsson.

When she bought it in 2010, she commissioned Henley architects Spratley Studios to redesign and extend the original building, which dated from the Thirties, to its current 3,753 sq ft (349 sq m).

And we can see her Scandi stamp on it to this day.

The gorgeous part-timber contemporary property has a stunning open-plan kitchen-breakfast-diner area along with four other reception rooms and a separate annexe for when you have famous people coming to stay for the weekend.

Like all respectable celebrity pads, there’s also a gym. Set in 3.5 acres of landscaped grounds, with a feature outdoor entertaining area, and surrounded by the best countryside Stoke Row has to offer, you’ll be safe from prying eyes, too.

Nick Warner of Savills, which is marketing the property, hailed its superb modern design with village amenities close by and a really great rural view.

The present owners have made some changes which include soft furnishing improvements internally, the conversion of the original garage block into the annexe, complete with a fully fitted kitchen, and the inclusion of a garden outbuilding for gym and/or office use.

The accommodation in the main house consists of four bedrooms with three bath/shower rooms.

A fifth bedroom was converted into a dedicated dressing room but could easily be reinstated as a bedroom.

The impressive master bedroom suite benefits from a newly fitted en suite bathroom, while the guest bedroom suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

There is also a large family bathroom that has been refitted in the last three years.

Downstairs, meanwhile, the original drawing room has been partitioned to create a snug/television room for children with a pleasant sitting room off the hall.

With a guide price of £3,450,000, Pond House is for sale with Savills’ Henley branch on (01491) 843001.