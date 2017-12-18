Boffins reveal how to build 'ideal' snowman

IN the wake of the heavy snow over the weekend, experts have revealed the formula for building the perfect snowman.

Commissioned by insurance company More Than, Dr James Hinds of Nottingham Trent University said the ideal snowman must:

• Be precisely 1.62m in height

• Be made up of three tiered balls of snow with diameters of 30cm (head ball), 50cm (body ball) and 80cm (leg ball) respectively, following the golden ratio

• Wear three accessories: hat, scarf and gloves

• Have three buttons on the snowman’s chest each at an equal distance from one another

• Have a nose made from a carrot that is exactly 4cm long.