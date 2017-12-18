Agency's 'Big Bag Drop' raises £6,500 for children's hospice in run-up to Christmas
PROPERTY services company Romans is supporting not just one but a total of nine local charities — ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
18/12/2017
IN the wake of the heavy snow over the weekend, experts have revealed the formula for building the perfect snowman.
Commissioned by insurance company More Than, Dr James Hinds of Nottingham Trent University said the ideal snowman must:
• Be precisely 1.62m in height
• Be made up of three tiered balls of snow with diameters of 30cm (head ball), 50cm (body ball) and 80cm (leg ball) respectively, following the golden ratio
• Wear three accessories: hat, scarf and gloves
• Have three buttons on the snowman’s chest each at an equal distance from one another
• Have a nose made from a carrot that is exactly 4cm long.
Agency's 'Big Bag Drop' raises £6,500 for children's hospice in run-up to Christmas
PROPERTY services company Romans is supporting not just one but a total of nine local charities — ... [more]
UK house price growth is continuing to slow
HOUSE price growth slowed again in October — the latest month for which figures are available — ... [more]
Boffins reveal how to build 'ideal' snowman
IN the wake of the heavy snow over the weekend, experts have revealed the formula for building the ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse
Location READING
Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse Wood Lane Dentistry • Sonning Common • Reading We are a well established private ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award-winning manual handling specialists, Pristine Condition, seek a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator to ...