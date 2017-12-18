Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boffins reveal how to build 'ideal' snowman

Boffins reveal how to build 'ideal' snowman

IN the wake of the heavy snow over the weekend, experts have revealed the formula for building the perfect snowman.

Commissioned by insurance company More Than, Dr James Hinds of Nottingham Trent University said the ideal snowman must:

• Be precisely 1.62m in height

• Be made up of three tiered balls of snow with diameters of 30cm (head ball), 50cm (body ball) and 80cm (leg ball) respectively, following the golden ratio

• Wear three accessories: hat, scarf and gloves

• Have three buttons on the snowman’s chest each at an equal distance from one another

• Have a nose made from a carrot that is exactly 4cm long.

Property

Looking for a job?

Logistics Coordinator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award-winning manual handling specialists, Pristine Condition, seek a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator to ...

 

Caretaker

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Badgemore Primary School, Henley, based in the heart of town seek an enthusiastic and committed Caretaker. Salary: OCC ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33