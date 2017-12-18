Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

UK house price growth is continuing to slow

HOUSE price growth slowed again in October — the latest month for which figures are available — after London’s sluggish market dragged down the national average.

UK property values increased by an average of 4.5 per cent in the 12 months to October 2017. Looking at the overall picture, the East Midlands represented the fastest individual area of growth — having racked up an annual increase of seven per cent compared to London’s 2.1 per cent.

The figures have prompted some experts to suggest that the housing market is not currently well placed to cope with higher interest rates.

Property

Looking for a job?

Logistics Coordinator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award-winning manual handling specialists, Pristine Condition, seek a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator to ...

 

Caretaker

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Badgemore Primary School, Henley, based in the heart of town seek an enthusiastic and committed Caretaker. Salary: OCC ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33