“WERE you born in a barn?” is the eternal refrain of parents the length and breadth of the land.

Well, at this time of year we like to remember that a certain someone was, indeed, born in a lowly stable.

But with Christmas approaching and chill winds blowing, not to mention the prospect of frost, ice and maybe even a bit more snow, the good news is that this week’s properties from Warmingham in Goring are a lot more accommodating.

Are they worth getting carried away in a manger? Let’s see...

The finished article

GRADE II-listed and originally dating from 1799, five-bedroom Taylors Barn in Cholsey (near Wallingford) has all those features you’d hope for in a barn conversion.

Think striking beamed accommodation, a vaulted first floor, galleried landing, flagstone and wooden floors. Plus it’s got excellent proportions, which means there’s a huge amount of living space. Standard Property fell in lust with the very large, very beautiful country-style kitchen complete with oil-fired Aga. However, the most stunning room is likely the living room, which has an airy feel, yet manages to remain cosy — in part due to the décor and the warming wood-burning stove which is the central feature. It would also be remiss not to mention the master bedroom, which has a floor to itself and comes with a walk-in wardrobe, as well as a Jack and Jill bathroom. Plus there’s a swimming pool.

Taylors Barn is also in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to the River Thames, and comes with 3.5 acres of paddocks and stabling. A country dream.

Ripe with potential

AT the foot of the Chiltern Hills, the rural village of Benson is home to Fifield Barn — a Grade II listed former threshers’ barn set within its own lawned gardens.

Constructed with red and grey glazed bricks under a pitched clay tile roof, this is a spectacularly voluminous vaulted space with full-height gabled entrances and features galore.

What’s more, planning permission has already been granted for conversion to a sympathetic five-bedroom residential dwelling of some 500 square metres.

If you’re looking for a project, take a look.

TAYLORS BARN, CHOLSEY

• Bedrooms: four/five

• Bathrooms: four

• Reception rooms: four

• Space: 3,636 sq ft / 337 sq m

• Land: 5.5 acres (including paddocks of 3.5 acres)

Guide price £1,950,000

Agency: Warmingham on (01491) 874144

FIFIELD BARN, BENSON

• Space: 5,425 sq ft / 504 sq m

• Land: 0.472 acres

Guide price: £500,000

Agency: Warmingham on (01491) 874144