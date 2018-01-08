High end property prices in downturn

IN October, Zoopla reported how the British property market was now worth a total of £8.1 trillion, which is down £62.7 billion since July — a drop of £23.78 per day.

In its UK Residential Market Survey it reported how 62 per cent of UK contributors, the majority based in London and the South-East, noted sales prices were coming in lower than asking prices for homes listed at between £500,000 and £1m.

Even for homes valued at more than £1m, 70 per cent of respondents reported sales prices coming in below asking prices.

It is now also taking longer to complete a sale, with the average time rising to 18.5 weeks nationally, up from 16.6 in last February when the measure was first introduced.

Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist, said: “The lack of existing inventory in the market is impacting the ability of households to move and will contribute toward transaction activity over the whole of 2017 being a little lower than in 2016.”

Many observers have been surprised by how well the UK property market held up after the vote to leave the European Union in June. Knight Frank is predicting that prices in the capital may fall slightly, by one per cent, meaning the outlook for the rest of us is also a tad bleak.

Liam Bailey, head of global research at Knight Frank, said: “We believe that the slowdown in prices which has been evident in central London will spread to the wider region.”

Stephanie McMahon, head of research at Strutt & Parker, added: “We have seen more and more sellers prepared to drop their prices and accept reasonable offers and that could lead to an increase in transaction levels. But we are predicting flat growth in Prime Central London in 2017 as a best-case scenario.”

Property prices at the prime level have been having a tough time of it with some homes in the Henley area priced at over the £2million mark not selling and so have had to lower their prices.

Two years on, some of these houses are still unsold, with some having been taken off the market altogether — presumably as the vendors decide to wait for a better property climate, or perhaps they’ve found another solution, such as renting out the property.

Other properties at this level which did finally sell, sold for a lot less than the original asking price. One house had a guide price of £4,750,000 in 2014, that finally sold this year for slightly over £3,500,000. A huge reduction.

Even at the lower end, there has been a distinct lack of sales. When doing a Rightmove Plus search of all properties sold in RG9/1 and RG9/2 (Henley property) from 1 September to November 1, the result comes back as zero.

In other words, during what is usually a prime selling time, there have been no house sales between £750,000 to £1million in RG9 and RG2. It’s shocking stuff.

When the parameters were changed from £750,000 to £1,500,000 between September 1 and November 1, only one house was found to have sold — that’s right, just one single house between £750,000 to £1,500,000 during a peak sales time.

The lower end of the market (£300,000 to £750,000) has fared slightly better. There have been a total of 27 sales in the same area over the same period — about 50 per cent of the property for sale there at this level.