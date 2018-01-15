Chilterns retreat is perfect place to play things by ear

SMALL is beautiful, so the saying goes — and a Stoke Row house named after the smallest bones in the human body certainly lives up to the second half of the equation.

Ossicles — which are to be found in the ear — was named for a certain Mr Smallbone, who lived at the site when it was just a thatched cottage.

Tucked away on a forested hillside in the heart of the Chilterns, today’s Ossicles is the ideal home for anyone who loves the countryside but can’t live without modern luxuries and a spot of entertainment (Stoke Row’s gourmet pub the Crooked Billet hosts regular music nights).

Built on three levels, the house breaks from tradition in every way to offer visually stimulating open-plan living throughout.

Approached through electric gates with a gravel driveway sweeping up to the front of the property, the house is surrounded by more than half an acre of garden, which literally wraps around the house.

The garden functions as an extension of the house, being beautifully private and lush with flora and mature trees.

To mirror the outside further, the house has been built with lots of natural materials, including wooden floors and marble work surfaces.

Ossicles is also a house that’s very economical and eco-minded, to run. A combination of three different systems including solar panels and an air-source heat pump means you have everything you need for heat and hot water, whatever the season.

On entering the house at the large front door, you are first struck by the vaulted lobby from where you can see key aspects of the property, and glass walls which cleverly define the principal areas of the house.

The kitchen and dining room have both style and practicality, with walls of lacquered cabinetry and appliances from architects’ brand of choice Küppersbusch, which are housed within a central island.

A limestone terrace also runs the length of the dining and reception area which has a wall of glass doors that open completely. Back inside the dining room, a marble staircase leads to a double-height cantilevered mezzanine drawing room, which has a balcony that runs along the length of the house. From here you can, once again, take in a view of the glorious garden with woodland beyond.

Like the drawing room, the master bedroom suite is also located on the upper level. Reached via a corridor that houses bespoke built-in wardrobes, the bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and private balcony as well as an en suite bathroom.

The remaining bedrooms can all be found down on the ground floor, with two guest suites and two further bedrooms that are served by a family bathroom. Each of these bedrooms has a sliding glass wall that gives access to the garden, in all its natural splendour.

And at night, discreet external lighting means the outdoor areas are illuminated beautifully — whatever the season.

A great, architectural property full of luxury and convenience for those who love to entertain, surrounded by some of the best local countryside on offer.

Ossicles is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2,999,950. For more information and to book a viewing, call the Henley office on (01491) 844900.