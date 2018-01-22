Refreshing your rental can make a big difference in 2018

A NEW year typically brings with it a feeling of regeneration, so there is no better time for both tenants and landlords to reinvigorate their rental properties, getting them ready for the year ahead, writes Alex Lee, head of lettings at the Henley branch of Savills.

By making a few changes now you may also be avoiding issues further down the line.

Here are some of the easiest ways to make a big difference to a rental property.

If you’re a landlord...

• Begin by looking at the exterior of your property and fixing any obvious problems. Loose roof tiles, for example, can cause problems with infestations in the warmer months, while blocked gutters and drainpipes may overflow when it rains which can lead to damp.

• Next, go through the interior checking for smaller aesthetic issues, such as scuffed paintwork, through to bigger faults, including damaged light fittings and uneven flooring. Rectifying these sooner rather than later will mean there is less to deal with when a tenant is in situ.

• During the colder months it is highly advisable to check that the boiler and heating system are working properly by getting them professionally serviced.

• If your property has a garden try to make it as low-maintenance as possible. This will keep it easy for future tenants to look after and there won’t be a need for a professional gardener. Small changes, such as paving rather than grass, are relatively cheap and tend to look better without much looking after.

If you’re a tenant...

• While the temperature is lower, make sure you have the heating on for at least a short period of time every day to prevent the pipes freezing. This should also mean that you have to heat the house less on colder days.

• It’s easy to neglect your garden during the winter but now is a good time to get out and have a look. It is likely there will be leaves to clear and weeds to be pulled and doing this now will ensure your garden is in a better condition for the warmer months when you will want to use it.

• Give the property a thorough clean — it’s amazing the difference it can make.

• Ensure you communicate with your landlord or managing agent as soon as any issues arise. It is likely they will be easier to rectify the sooner they are reported.

For more information, call the lettings team at Savills on (01491) 843000.