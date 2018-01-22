Planning application fees hiked 20 per cent

PLANNING application fees have risen by 20 per cent following changes to planning regulations that came into effect on Wednesday.

Jyoti Mehta, a solicitor in Blandy & Blandy LLP’s planning and environmental law team, said: “In last year’s housing white paper, the government promised to allow local planning authorities to raise planning application fees if they agreed to invest the application fee income into their planning departments.

“Following the announcement in the housing white paper, all local authorities agreed to the government’s proposal.

“The increase in planning application fees will mean that the cost of a householder planning application will increase from £172 to £206, prior approval applications will increase from £80 to £96, and the standard fee rate for the erection of dwelling houses will increase from £385 to £462.”

In addition to the 20 per cent increase in planning application fees, the new regulations introduce the following:

• A fee of £402 per 0.1 hectare for applications for planning permission in principle.

• Fees to be charged on applications for planning permission where permitted development rights have been withdrawn by a planning condition or through an article four direction. Currently, fees are not required to be paid on such applications.

• Mayoral development corporations and urban development corporations will be able to charge for providing pre-application advice.

• A fee of £96 for prior approval applications to permitted development rights that were introduced in April 2015 and April 2017.

Jyoti added: “This is the first time planning application fees have been increased since 2012. As the fees are being ringfenced and directed back into planning services, it is hoped that the income generated by the rise in application fees will help to improve the efficiency of service delivery in planning departments around the country.”

