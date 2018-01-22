Monday, 22 January 2018

Jenny's in the running for Nettlebed hospice

THE assistant manager of the Henley branch of Davis Tate will be running the London Marathon in April in aid of Sue Ryder.

Jennifer King said: “I will be fund-raising for their Nettlebed hospice in memory of my mum, who was cared for there in January 2016.”

Davis Tate, which is based in Bell Street, is supporting Jennifer’s efforts with a special fund-raising initiative.

A spokesman said: “Sue Ryder are a charity very close to Jen’s heart, having provided incredible end of life care for her mum and great support to Jen and her sister. It costs more than £3,000,000 a year to run Sue Ryder in Nettlebed and without kind donations they would not be able to do what they do. Recommend our services to sell or let a property and we will donate £250 to Sue Ryder for a completed sale or let.”

For more information, call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345 or email Jennifer King at jennyrun@davistate.com

