New head of lettings department at Savills

A WARM Homes Weekly welcome to Alex Lee, who has taken over as the head of the lettings department at the Henley branch of Savills in Bell Street.

She was promoted from her post as associate at the same branch of the estate agency this month (January).

Tanya Blake, head of Savills Country Lettings, said: “The appointment of Alex as the new head of lettings in our Henley office marks a really exciting change for the team. Alex joined Savills in 2014, bringing with her previous lettings experience in Berkshire. From her time in Henley she has built strong relationships and a sound understanding of the local market, so if you are looking for lettings advice please do not hesitate to give her a call.” Alex’s predecessor Adrian Moody has now moved to the Windsor branch of Savills to head up the lettings department there.

Alex can be contacted on (01491) 843015, or pop in to the branch.