Agent is hosting city to country roadshow

LEADING residential estate agent Hamptons International is set to host its first Country Roadshow of the year at five of its London branches on Saturday, March 10.

The event, which runs from 11am to 3pm, is aimed at showcasing country properties and providing expert advice to London locals considering a move to the countryside.

The latest research from Hamptons International reveals that in 2017 some 70,000 Londoners bought property outside the capital.

Meanwhle, a record 65,000 tenants left London over the last 12 months — with 78 per cent continuing to rent.

To satisfy this demand, on March 10 the estate agency’s Balham, Muswell Hill, Kingston, Fulham and Blackheath branches will welcome London residents curious to know more about moving to the country.

Hamptons International managing director Lesley Cairns said: “With popular reasons often including superb schools, value for money, more space and an overall better quality of life, property experts from the Hamptons International country network will be on hand to advise and discuss the key considerations involved in such a move.

“They will also showcase available sale or rental properties within their locality, taking in the commuter belt territory and counties further afield.

“If you would like your property to be included in the roadshow, or if you’re looking to sell or let your property in London and move to the country, please contact your local Hamptons International branch.”

Fore more information, visit www.hamptons-international.com or pop into the Henley branch at 14 Hart Street.

To visit the Henley branch online, go to www.hamptons.co.uk/forsaleoffice/henley-on-thames/1575/

The Hamptons International Country Roadshow takes place on Saturday 10th March 2018 at the following participating branches:

• Hamptons International Balham, 11-13 Bedford Hill, London SW12 9ET

• Hamptons International Kingston, 40 High Street, Kingston upon Thames, London KT1 1HL

• Hamptons International Fulham, 193 New King's Rd, Fulham, London SW6 4SS

• Hamptons International Muswell Hill, 256 Muswell Hill Broadway, London N10 3SH

• Hamptons International Blackheath, 46 Tranquil Vale, London SE3 0BD