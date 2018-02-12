Monday, 12 February 2018

New show home now open at Lea Meadows in Sonning Common

BEWLEY Homes has unveiled a new show home at its coveted Lea Meadow development on the edge of Sonning Common.

Offering four bedrooms, the new show home will wow purchasers with its impressive proportions, its practical and versatile layout and its accessible semi-rural location.

Ideal for second-steppers and downsizers, these properties have been built to stand the test of time.

Outside, they are aesthetically pleasing, having been constructed using clay and slate tiles and traditional brick. Dental course brickwork detailing adds to the overall effect.

Meanwhile, the interior belies a more contemporary feel with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout — including designer kitchens with integrated Smeg appliances and bathrooms by Roca.

The practical style, versatility of layout and generous proportions help to distinguish Lea Meadow in this market.

Added to which, the location Lea Meadow offers is perfect for access to the shops, restaurants and the wider community of Sonning Common, while being located on the edge of Reading makes it ideal for access to road and rail networks (with a main line service from Reading to London Paddington in 23 minutes).

Jane Bailey, sales manager at Bewley Homes, said: “We would like to invite all purchasers who are serious about finding a high quality new home to come and see the Bewley Homes difference at Lea Meadow. The price point and location — equidistant from the traditional market town of Henley and the commercial centre of Reading — makes these homes highly desirable and convenient.”

For more information, call Bewley Homes on
0118 970 8223 or email sales@bewley.co.uk

