98-home development launches this weekend

DEVELOPER Crest Nicholson has announced the launch of Highlands Park — an elegant collection of apartments and houses in Henley.

Highlands Park is launching tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, with the first of the 98 homes being ready to move in to by late spring.

The development comprises a selection of two-bedroom apartments, and three-, four- and five-bedroom houses.

Each home has been finished to the highest specification, complete with modern interiors and flexible, open-plan layouts to suit modern lifestyles.

The houses come complete with feature fireplaces and fitted wine coolers in the kitchens, as well as fully fitted Siemens induction hobs.

A selection of properties will be available on Help to Buy, enabling buyers to secure their new home with just a five per cent deposit.

With the Chilterns on the doorstep, Highlands Park benefits from stunning scenery and plenty of local attractions.

Highlands Park is conveniently positioned just six miles from the A404. For those commuting into London, Henley’s train station is just a nine-minute drive from the development, where trains into London Paddington take just 46 minutes.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson’s Chilterns division, said: “Located in a beautiful part of the English countryside, the opening of Highlands Park marks an important milestone for us and we are very proud of the high-quality homes on offer. Throughout the planning and design of the development, we have been careful to build homes that keep with the local vernacular. Perfectly combining town and country living, and benefiting from its proximity to London, we are sure Highlands Park will prove to be a popular choice with all.”

Two-bedroom apartments at Highlands Park start from £475,950 with many available on Help to Buy. Three-bedroom houses start from £669,950.

For more information, call the sales team on (01491) 877977 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/

highlandspark