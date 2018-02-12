Revealed: top reasons for deposit deductions

ESTATE and letting agents Romans has revealed the most common causes of deposit deductions at the end of a tenancy.

A tenant has decided to end the tenancy and wants to make sure that they get all their deposit money back.

However, there are a variety of issues that can allow a landlord to deduct money from a tenant’s deposit to pay for repairs and cleaning.

A new independent study has highlighted a few common issues that are cited by landlords when deducting funds from a tenant’s deposit:

• 29 per cent of tenants have experienced a deduction due to broken chairs, tables, door handles and other items.

• 24 per cent of tenants have been penalised due to marks on the walls — including finger marks.

• 21 per cent of tenants had to compensate for carpet stains.

• 12 per cent of tenants have had a deduction for redecorating the property without the landlord’s permission.

• Nine per cent of tenants have experienced a deduction for mould.

Michael Cook, Romans’ lettings managing director, said: “Returning deposits can cause disputes between landlords and tenants, so it is important that a detailed inventory is drawn up at the start and a proper check-in and check-out process is followed.

“Using a professional lettings agent to deal with all these details reduces the risk of a dispute over the deposit when a tenant moves out.”

Mr Cook added: “Deposit protection is essential for landlords as it provides security that any damage caused can be repaired at no financial loss.

“It is mandatory that the tenants deposit is held in a deposit protection scheme so both parties are protected.

“Any loss or damage to the property during the tenancy must be reported to the landlord or the letting agent to minimise any loss of deposit and damage to the property.”