Hidden gems that place you where the action is

TOWN centre dwellings are always going to be popular because it is just so great to be where the action is.

Life is never boring when you can walk out your front door and within minutes be cradling a hot latte at a cosy coffee shop or chatting to someone you haven’t seen for ages at the deli counter in Waitrose.

Living in the centre of town gives you quick and easy access to all the shops, the pubs, the doctor and dentist, the Kenton Theatre, the Regal Picturehouse cinema, the library, the markets, and all the wonderful events and activities that go on in Henley throughout the year.

There is a limit to the amount of space available to add new homes in a popular place like Henley so, if you are considering moving into town, it is worth keeping a close eye on what’s coming on the market.

Homes Weekly has dug out four hidden gems in the centre of town that could be well worth viewing.

Peers & Hilton are selling two brand new homes tucked away behind the shops, opposite the Christ Church Centre on Reading Road.

This small gated development offers the best of both worlds — it is in the centre of town but set back from the road and has space for parking.

The homes are both arranged over two floors and are beautifully appointed with brand new high-specification fittings, wood floors, skylights, underfloor heating, a video entry phone system, fully fitted kitchens and granite work surfaces.

• 59a Reading Road has two/three bedrooms, two/three reception rooms and a patio and is on the market for £700,000 freehold.

• 59b Reading Road has two bedrooms, a bathroom and an en-suite and a living room and is on the market for £550,000 freehold.

The agent for these properties is Peers and Hilton on (01491) 411066.

Also behind Reading Road at Britannia Place is an apartment on the market with Penny and Sinclair at £350,000 leasehold.

This home has lots of storage space, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an en suite and a lovely light open-plan living room/kitchen with vaulted ceilings and Velux windows.

The property has a patio and parking space, and a secure entry phone system.

The agent for this apartment set back from Reading Road is Penny and Sinclair on (01491) 739000.

On the other side of the town centre behind New Street is a two-bedroom second-floor apartment within the former Brakspear’s Malthouse, on the market with Ballards.

The price of £865,000 includes a share of the freehold.

This two-bedroom apartment has been recently refurbished and boasts polished wood floors, exposed timbers that reflect the history and character of the Grade II listed building, and high-specification fittings.

There is a video entry system, two car parking space, underfloor heating and granite work surfaces in the kitchen.

The agent for this apartment set back from New Street is Ballards on (01491) 411055.