Monday, 26 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Average asking price up

THE average asking price for UK properties has risen by £2,414 in the first two months of 2018 — an increase of 0.8 per cent according to property price comparison website Rightmove.

However, this figure is only half the 1.6 per cent monthly average recorded at this time of year over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the number of properties coming to the market was up two per cent compared to 2017 — despite the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors saying that homeowners were delaying moving unless it was absolutely necessary, having been deterred by economic and political uncertainty.

Miles Shipside of Rightmove called the increase in the number of properties coming on to the market “a small step in the right direction”, adding: “With not enough supply of new-build properties, the market needs more churn from existing owners to get the healthy balance of buyer momentum without unhealthy property scarcity and consequent higher prices.”

Property

Looking for a job?

Administration

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and ...

 

Carers

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and surrounding villages Full ...

 

Assistant Grounds-person

Location Henley on Thames

• FULL TIME • Assistant Gardener required We are a large private garden in Henley-on-Thames looking for experienced ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33