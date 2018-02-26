Average asking price up

House has ringside seat for the regatta
THE Boat House on Wharfe Lane in Henley is on the market with Knight Frank. Its location on the ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
26/02/2018
THE average asking price for UK properties has risen by £2,414 in the first two months of 2018 — an increase of 0.8 per cent according to property price comparison website Rightmove.
However, this figure is only half the 1.6 per cent monthly average recorded at this time of year over the past decade.
Meanwhile, the number of properties coming to the market was up two per cent compared to 2017 — despite the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors saying that homeowners were delaying moving unless it was absolutely necessary, having been deterred by economic and political uncertainty.
Miles Shipside of Rightmove called the increase in the number of properties coming on to the market “a small step in the right direction”, adding: “With not enough supply of new-build properties, the market needs more churn from existing owners to get the healthy balance of buyer momentum without unhealthy property scarcity and consequent higher prices.”
House has ringside seat for the regatta
THE Boat House on Wharfe Lane in Henley is on the market with Knight Frank. Its location on the ... [more]
'Brexit hasn't caused a market slowdown'
LAW firm Blandy & Blandy LLP says it has not seen a slowdown in the Thames Valley property market ... [more]
First-time buyers are highest since 2007
MORE people are getting on the property ladder than at any time since 2007, with 359,000 first-time ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Henley Glass Office assistant • FULL TIME • Good working knowledge of standard Microsoft suite – Outlook, Word and ...
Location Henley on Thames
• FULL TIME • Assistant Gardener required We are a large private garden in Henley-on-Thames looking for experienced ...