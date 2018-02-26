House has ringside seat for the regatta

THE Boat House on Wharfe Lane in Henley is on the market with Knight Frank.

Its location on the river is unbeatable, with splendid views in both directions of Henley Bridge, Temple Island and the Leander Club.

The house is directly opposite the stewards’ enclosure of Henley Royal Regatta and just yards away from the race finish line — so the owner of this home will be firmly at the centre of all the rowing action this July.

The Boat House joins a small elite of residential properties on the UK market today that are in truly iconic locations.

In the small hamlet of West Amesbury, for example, there is a three-bedroom Grade II listed cottage for sale at £515,000 — just a hop, skip and a jump away from Stonehenge, one of the world’s best-known prehistoric monuments.

For a cool million you can pick up a traditional three-bedroom terraced house in Brighton, just minutes away from the world-famous pier and historic Royal Pavilion Gardens.

A four-bedroom flat is up for sale in the Nova Building on London’s Buckingham Palace Road, claiming to have “the best views in town over Buckingham Palace” — which could explain the £20million guide price.

Homes in iconic locations come on the market relatively infrequently and, as iconic locations go, the finish line of Henley Royal Regatta is right up there with the best. The regatta is the best-known rowing event in the world and one of the highlights of the UK’s summer social calendar, and it attracts thousands of visitors to Henley every year.

The regatta always brings fun and excitement to the town, picnics and international sporting excellence, and this house is set right in the heart of its Pimm’s and strawberry coloured landscape.

The Boat House is one of a pair of historic boathouses on Wharfe Lane whose exterior features are protected as Grade II listed buildings.

It is one of the many listed buildings on Wharfe Lane, Thames Side and New Street that were built in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Boat House has been rebuilt and refurbished in recent years to make it a comfortable and elegant modern home, with all the character and charm of traditional old Henley.

The house benefits from a private no through road and parking and has a jetty with mooring for two boats.

The home is set on two levels. The main living accommodation is on the first floor and leads out through bi-fold doors on to a terrace overlooking the river.

There is an open-plan kitchen with a dining area and seating area, and a drawing room to the front with an open fireplace with stone surround.

The three bedrooms are on the ground floor. The master bedroom has an impressive en suite, a shower and steam room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The two additional bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms. The house has underfloor heating and air conditioning in the principal rooms.

Henley has a lot of special houses. But the Boat House’s location on the river by the finish line of Henley Royal Regatta makes this house considerably more special than most.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call the Henley branch of Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.

At a glance...

THE BOAT HOUSE, 4 WHARFE LANE, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: one, incorporating an open-plan kitchen, dining area and drawing room

• Other: Grade II listed property, river views, first floor terrace, private jetty with mooring for two boats, private road with parking

• Space: 3,133 sq ft / 291 sq m

Guide price: price on application

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900