Speakers lined up for property law seminar

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy LLP has confirmed the speakers and topics for its annual property law seminar at Reading Town Hall on Thursday, April 26.

The event, registration for which is at 5pm at the Blagrave Street venue, will feature guest slots from Batcheller Monkhouse Chartered Surveyors and Vital Property Solutions.

Chairing the seminar and giving the introduction will be Blandy & Blandy LLP partner Katja Wigham.

Topics and speakers are as follows:

• “Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards” — Martin Gibbons MRICS, director, Vital Property Solutions, and Gemma Smith, associate solicitor, Blandy & Blandy LLP.

• “Telecommunications Leases” — Tom Bodley-Scott MRICS FAAV, partner, Batcheller Monkhouse Chartered Surveyors.

• “Case Law Update” — John Dingle, partner, Blandy & Blandy LLP.

Places are limited so please register now to avoid disappointment.

Last year’s event welcomed guests representing leading firms including Savills, Handelsbanken, Haslams Chartered Surveyors, Campbell Gordon, Crowe Clark Whitehill, Davis Tate, Ridge & Partners, Moore Stephens, Lichfields, SG Hambros, LSH, Vail Williams, Lloyds Bank, PJSA Chartered Surveyors and Hicks Baker, as well as local authorities, landowners and developers.

Blandy and Blandy’s commercial property team is highly recommended in both Chambers UK Guide and The Legal 500 and Blandy & Blandy LLP was named “Property Law Firm of the Year” at the Thames Valley Property Awards 2017.