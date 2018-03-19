Designs for life are coming to the town hall

TOMORROW (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm, the residents of Henley and the surrounding area will have the opportunity to meet architects and designers at the sixth annual Henley Design Day at the town hall.

Spring is the most popular season for reorganising or remodelling your home — and it is also a popular time to think about extending or moving somewhere new.

It is amazing what can be achieved in your home with some creative thinking and good planning. An architect or designer can help you expand or reorder your living space, improve the flow of your everyday activities and increase the value of your property.

If you are planning to move house, especially if you are going somewhere with the potential to extend or renovate, the sooner you call in an architect or a designer the better.

They will give you a professional opinion on what can be done and a rough idea of the cost. They will bring a fresh pair of eyes to the planning process and see things that you may not have thought about.

As professional problem solvers, architects and designers can suggest new ways of utilising light and space, recommend materials, fixtures and fittings and maximise the energy efficiency of your home.

They are highly knowledgeable about the construction industry and can help you find builders, craftspeople, decorators, electricians, plumbers and garden landscapers.

Tomorrow’s event is being organised by Sarah Miller of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) — an organisation that provides standards, training and support for its members, and champions better buildings, communities and the environment.

Sarah, a long-time resident of Henley, is very much aware that love for the town can mean that people opt to improve rather than move their home.

“Lots of us put up with small-space living just so that we can remain here,” she says. “I can’t imagine living anywhere else — but even the tiniest building on the tightest of plots can be reordered to make the best use of what you’ve got.” Every architectural practice taking part in Henley Design Day is RIBA-chartered. The event is for people who are thinking about a building or remodelling project, no matter how big or small.

It is an opportunity to talk about what you want to achieve, explore your options and discuss what sort of budget you might need in order to make your dream a reality.

There will be around 25 exhibitors available to discuss your requirements and show you examples of their work — it is always a good idea to bounce ideas around with several different architects and designers, to find out who you “click” with, before you start your project.

Exhibitors will include architects, interior designers and landscapers. This year, for the first time, there will be a space dedicated exclusively to Women in Architecture, showcasing the work of local women architects.

The event is sponsored by Simmons and Sons, an estate agency based in Bell Street, and Hobsons Choice, a supplier of luxury designer kitchens, bathrooms and other interiors.

Entry is free. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/riba-6th-annual-henley-design-day-2018-tickets-39647609066