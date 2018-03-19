Nuffield homes are about to tee off

THE work of a local property development company will be showcased by Henley estate agency Simmons and Sons at the RIBA Henley Design Day tomorrow (Saturday).

Local couple Andrew and Helma Marlow, of Hamilton Properties Ltd, have lived in Henley for 25 years and raised their family here.

They set up their business in 1998 to “construct, in an environmentally-friendly manner, high quality homes” and to date they have built a total of 35 properties.

Fairway House and Combe Hill House represent the latest rebuild project from Hamilton Properties.

They are situated in Nuffield, near Henley, with far-reaching views over Huntercombe Golf Course.

The site was purchased in 2017 from Simmons & Sons and consisted of two detached properties in need of renovation.

Andrew and Helma chose the site because, in Andrew’s words: “It represented a perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of a stunning site and location. In terms of planning policy, it was a straightforward replacement of two dwellings with two new units.”

Their plan was to create two beautiful, spacious, detached family homes, built to the highest environmental standards and offering the flexible accommodation required by today’s families.

The recent cold spell has made work on the project challenging.

“The wintry weather has of course caused a few problems,” says Helma. “However, we have an excellent team on site, headed up by Jon and Candyce of Shiplake Homes Ltd, the principal contractor, and progress is good. The estimated completion of both properties is July 2018.”

Fairway House will be the larger of the two properties and will be finished with a combination of red brick and timber cladding, and a clay-tiled roof. Combe Hill House will be finished with a combination of Blenheim brick and flint and timber cladding, also with a clay-tiled roof.

Both homes will have a freestanding detached double garage with accommodation above that could be used as an office, a studio or guest quarters.

In addition to five bedrooms and four bathrooms, both properties will have a sitting room, a family room, a study and a light-filled garden room featuring a log-burner. They are currently nearing the end of their construction phase, with the roofs being erected in the next month — after which Hamilton Properties will begin installing the high-end interiors.

The homes will be fitted with underfloor heating on the ground floors and log-burning stoves in the sitting rooms.

In the luxury kitchen-breakfast rooms there will be tiled flooring, fully fitted kitchens supplied by Optiplan, integrated appliances from quality manufacturers including Bosch, and Silestone/Quartz worktops and upstands.

Each property will have a separate utility room offering extra storage space, a butler’s sink, and plumbing for additional appliances.

To minimise their carbon footprints, the houses will be heated using the latest in air-source heat pump technology and LED lighting throughout, the highest level of insulation and timber-framed double-glazed windows.

These two stunning family homes in Nuffield are on the market with Simmons & Sons and will be showcased at the sixth RIBA Henley Design Day taking place tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm at Henley Town Hall (see story below).

For more information, visit www.simmonsandsons.com

FAIRWAY HOUSE, NUFFIELD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: four

Guide price: £1.5

million

Agents: Simmons &

Sons on (01491) 571111

COMBE HILL HOUSE, NUFFIELD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: four

• Available: July 2018

Guide price: £1.45 million

Agents: Simmons &

Sons on (01491) 571111